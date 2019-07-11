News stand: Knives out for Boris, killer sues city
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, July 11.
The Herald: Knives out for Boris as our man in US falls on his sword.
The Scotsman: Furious Boris backlash as diplomat resigns over leak.
Daily Record: Footballer pal Lee saved my life.
Edinburgh Evening News: Killer sues city over 'secrets'.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Staff shortages leave north-east superjail in crisis.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Watchdog rules hospital 'failed' tragic OAP Jean.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Unholy row over plans to revamp iconic cathedral.
The National: Labour is still in bed with Tories.
