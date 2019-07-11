Appeal to trace woman over series of alleged frauds

Pauline Flett, 34, who uses a number of different aliases, has a tattoo of a bat on a heart.

Appeal: Police want to trace Pauline Flett. Police Scotland

Police have released an image of a woman they want to trace following a number of alleged frauds in Scotland, Wales, and the Lancashire area of England.

Pauline Flett, 34, who uses a number of different aliases, has a tattoo on her left arm of a bat on a heart.

She may also possibly have a full sleeve tattoo.

A police spokesperson said: "If you see Ms Flett - or know her current whereabouts - call the Divisional Violence Reduction Unit on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.