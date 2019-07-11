Appeal to trace woman over series of alleged frauds
Pauline Flett, 34, who uses a number of different aliases, has a tattoo of a bat on a heart.
Police have released an image of a woman they want to trace following a number of alleged frauds in Scotland, Wales, and the Lancashire area of England.
Pauline Flett, 34, who uses a number of different aliases, has a tattoo on her left arm of a bat on a heart.
She may also possibly have a full sleeve tattoo.
A police spokesperson said: "If you see Ms Flett - or know her current whereabouts - call the Divisional Violence Reduction Unit on 101."
