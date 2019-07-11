  • STV
  • MySTV

Family not told boy's brain removed after HIV death

STV

Twin boys were infected with HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated blood, inquiry told.

The Infected Blood Inquiry has heard evidence in Scotland.
The Infected Blood Inquiry has heard evidence in Scotland. Pixabay

The father of twin boys infected with HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated blood discovered one of his sons had his brain removed without the family's knowledge, an inquiry heard.

Condemning the "shameful history of this heartbreaking nightmare", the boys' father gave evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry about how his twins were given the illnesses as young children, which led to the death of one.

The man, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, explained how the boys were diagnosed with a severe form of the blood condition haemophilia at just 11 months old, which required regular treatment using blood products.

In 1985, when the boys were ten, they were diagnosed with HIV, followed by hepatitis C, despite the family having not been told they were at risk or that they were being tested for the diseases.

The angry father, referred to as Mr AB, described how he felt the twins were "treated like lab rats" during their treatment, and were given different medication without explanation.

When one of the boys became severely ill, he was admitted to hospitals in Glasgow, where he eventually died in 1992.

But in the hours before the 17-year-old's death, Mr AB revealed that two doctors had questioned him about funeral plans and possibly carrying out post-mortem tests - described to him as taking fluid from his brain and spine.

He said: "While my son was still alive in bed and unconscious through HIV and hep C, they asked me if I would give them permission to carry out a post-mortem and I said no. I said that I do not want it, he's suffered enough."

However, during a chance encounter with one of the doctors six months after his son died, he was told that his son had his scalp and skull opened and his brain removed to discover the cause of death.

It emerged that measles had infected the boy's brain, and his father said he was told "if only we had known that, we could have done more" by the doctor.

Mr AB kept the news of the post-mortem to himself for 12 months, saying that the loss of his son was "utterly devastating" and he did not know what to do with the information revealed to him.

He also discovered claims that details of the post-mortem were destroyed on purpose, while the remaining medical information about his son's treatment were "inaccurate records".

The family also kept a record of all the treatment they gave their sons at home, but the book was taken by the hospital "to photocopy", but was never returned.

Although he praised the "great care" from the NHS, he claimed that some of the doctors involved have been "closing ranks" over the infected blood scandal, which is believed to have claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people since the 1970s and 1980s.

The inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, was hearing evidence on the final day of its Scottish stage in Edinburgh, exactly two years after the investigation was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The hearings are scheduled to continue in Cardiff from July 23.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.