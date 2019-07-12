News stand: Baby dies choking on fruit, 'I killed Scots gran'
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, July 12.
The Herald: Blundering NHS took my dead boy's brain, says father.
The Scotsman: Baby dies choking on fruit piece at nursery.
The National: Demand for vote on independence must be met.
Daily Record: I killed Scots gran.
Edinburgh Evening News: Baby dies choking on fruit.
The Evening Times: I nearly died giving birth to my lovely son.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Police hold man after 'kind' Carol stabbed to death.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Game-changing £65m boost for Moray economy.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Rig protesters leave taxpayer with £140k bill.
