Thousands of frontline staff to undergo trauma training

Police, social workers and nurses are among staff who will learn support skills through a new plan.

Support: Staff will be trained to deal with people affected by trauma. Pixabay

More than 5000 frontline workers are to be trained in dealing with people affected by psychological trauma.

Police, social workers and nurses will learn support skills through the Trauma Training Plan developed by NHS Education for Scotland (NES).

The aim is to improve the response to the needs of people who have experienced abuse, neglect and other types of trauma.

Dr Sandra Ferguson, programme coordinator, said: "Scotland was the first country to develop a Knowledge and Skills Framework for Psychological Trauma, and a lot of remarkable work is under way to improve how we all respond to the needs of people affected by traumatic experiences.

"The Trauma Training Plan will support services locally and nationally to develop and sustain a workforce that is able to respond to anyone affected by psychological trauma.

"It also offers key principles that will help all organisations, no matter how big or small, to support their workforce to put trauma training into practice."

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said experiencing trauma can result in inequalities in physical and mental health, employment prospects and access to services.

She said: "We want to see all frontline services across Scotland become more informed and responsive to trauma, and our training plan looks to equip workers with the necessary training to support people affected by trauma to recover.

"I want to encourage employers to read our plan and think about how they can use it to support the development of staff knowledge and skills within their organisations."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.