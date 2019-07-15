Wind energy output in Scotland 'could power homes in England'

The wind power output in Scotland hit a record high during the first six months of 2019.

Electricity produced by wind turbines north of the border could power every home in Scotland and reach the North of England, according to new figures.

The wind power output hit a record high during the first six months of 2019, which could also power double the number of homes in Scotland.

Figures from Weather Energy indicate that the turbines provided enough electricity to power the equivalent of 4.47 million homes for the January to June period.

Robin Parker, WWF Scotland climate and energy policy manager, said: "These are amazing figures; Scotland's wind energy revolution is clearly continuing to power ahead.

"Up and down the country, we are all benefiting from cleaner energy and so is the climate.

"These figures show harnessing Scotland's plentiful onshore wind potential can provide clean, green electricity for millions of homes across not only Scotland, but England as well.

"It's about time the UK Government stepped up and gave Scottish onshore wind a route to market."

The output would power homes from the Isle of Harris to Harrogate in North Yorkshire, according to WWF.

Alex Wilcox Brooke, weather energy project manager at Severn Wye Energy Agency, added: "These figures really highlight the consistency of wind energy in Scotland and why it now plays a major part in the UK energy market."

