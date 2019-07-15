Children's charities share £863,000 lottery funding

Aberlour Child Care Trust and Children 1st have been awarded grants from the Digital Fund.

Funding: Aberlour Child Care Trust and Children 1st have been awarded grants. Pixabay

Two Scottish children's charities are sharing in more than £863,000 of lottery funding to help enhance their digital services.

Aberlour Child Care Trust and Children 1st are among the first voluntary sector organisations to be awarded grants as part of the National Lottery Community Fund's new Digital Fund.

They are among eight organisations across the UK that have been successful in this round and will share in £3.4m of funding to help them grow their digital capabilities.

Children 1st will use its £371,896 award to digitally enhance its Parentline service, so that families can get support without a wait, whenever and wherever they need it.

Linda Jardine, director of children and families services at Children 1st, said: "Families say that Parentline is a lifeline.

"Thanks to the National Lottery, Parentline will be transformed so every family can access that lifeline in the way that works best for them.

"When family life is tough, getting early help and support can make all the difference to a child's future."

Aberlour Child Care Trust will use its £491,610 award to help redesign its services to ensure that children, young people and families can quickly access digitally enabled support when in crisis.

Involving young people and families in shaping the design and delivery of services will be central to the project.

SallyAnn Kelly, chief executive officer of Aberlour, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded this significant fund from The National Lottery Community Fund.

"This will enable us to progress with our ambitious plans to modernise our organisation and approaches in order that we reach more children and their families faster before they reach crisis point."

In addition to the funding, the successful projects will also now benefit from being part of a support system set up for those who are awarded grants from the Digital Fund.

Maureen McGinn, chairwoman of The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, said: "It's great to see two major children's charities in Scotland sharing in the first awards from our Digital Fund.

"Both organisations will put the families they support at the heart of their digital services to transform them for the benefit of Scotland's children and young people. I am delighted that National Lottery players are helping to make this possible."

