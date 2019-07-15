News Stand: World's drug death capital, flood fears for sick kids
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Scotland tops tragedy league to be named drug death capital of the world.
The Herald: Thousands of homes in legal limbo as streets stay private.
The Scotsman: Troubled children's hospital hit by new claims of flooding.
The Metro: Killed by a quad bike.
The P&J: Heartbreak as 'lovely' teacher dies in collision.
Edinburgh Evening News: Flood fears for new sick kids.
