Domestic abuse and autism groups to share £2m lottery fund

The National Lottery Community Fund is sharing £2,074,445 between 13 causes.

Domestic abuse and autism organisations are among those to share more than £2m in lottery funding across Scotland.

Edict, of Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, is to use its £126,319 to expand and develop its activities for children and young adults on the autism spectrum.

The hub will also provide a resource for families to share their experiences and to participate in events which raise awareness of issues surrounding the condition.

Colin Campbell, project manager, said: "This award gives us the ability to extend our support for our young people and involve them more fully in developing the kind of support they feel benefits them.

"As an organisation, the award represents validation of our efforts over many years to meet the needs of young people living with autism in East Dunbartonshire."

'This award has a vital part to play in supporting our organisation to sustain our outreach support to women, children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse.' Aileen Forbes, Grampian Women's Aid

An outreach service offering emotional support and practical advice to women and children experiencing domestic abuse in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will receive an award of £218,412.

Grampian Women's Aid will work with around 300 women, 100 children and 40 volunteers over the two-year lifetime of the grant.

Aileen Forbes, manager, said: "Grampian Women's Aid are absolutely delighted that we have been awarded £218,412 for our Safer Together Project.

"This award has a vital part to play in supporting our organisation to sustain our outreach support to women, children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse.

"Our on-going partnership working will make an enormous difference to the increased safety of women, children and young people in the area."

A befriending service helping to tackle isolation and loneliness for those over the age of 60 in Edinburgh will receive £233,075 from the fund.

Cyrenians will use the funding to continue its Golden Years service which offers encouragement, companionship and support to help older people take part in social, leisure and community activities.

Pamela Shiels, Golden Years service manager, said: "Social isolation is an increasing problem throughout society, however we understand those who are elderly and may be without family connections or friends are more at risk of living on the margins of our community.

"With this funding we will be able to maximise the number of people we reach and ensure that everyone is included and able to live independent, active and fulfilling lives."

