Drug deaths in Scotland hit record high of more than 1100

More than 1100 people died in Scotland last year as a result of drugs, according to new official statistics.

It is the highest number on record for drug-related deaths in Scotland, and the first time it has ever risen into four figures.

In 2018, there were 1187 drug deaths registered in the country - 253 more than in 2017, or a 27% increase, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Over the last decade, drug deaths have more than doubled, with a total of 574 recorded in 2008.

Opiates or opioids - like heroin, morphine and methadone - were implicated in or potentially contributed to the deaths of 1021 people in 2018, amounting to 86% of total drug deaths.

Benzodiazepines such as diazepam and etizolam were implicated in or potentially contributed to 792 deaths (67% of the total).

Men accounted for 72% of drug deaths last year, while 442 drug-related deaths were of people aged 35-44 (37%), 345 deaths were in the 45-54 age group (29%) and 217 were aged 25-34 (18%).

Greater Glasgow and Clyde was the NHS board area with the most drug deaths, at 394 - a third of the total - followed by NHS Lothian (152), NHS Lanarkshire (130) and NHS Tayside (109).

By council area, Dundee City Council has the highest number of drug deaths per head of population over the last four years.

These latest figures suggest a drug deaths rate nearly three times higher than that of the UK, and among the worst in Europe.

It comes after the Scottish Government launched a new task force to tackle the "emergency" of spiralling drug deaths, led by Professor Catriona Matheson of Stirling University.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick has called on the UK Government to devolve powers over drug laws to Scotland so Scottish ministers can "implement a range of public health-focused responses".

Among these includes the plan for a supervised drug consumption facility in Glasgow, which proponents say could cut drug deaths but which the Home Office has blocked as illegal.

Fitzpatrick said: "The number of people who have lost their lives because of drug use is shocking.

"It is vital this tragedy is treated as a public health issue, and we are prepared to take innovative and bold measures in order to save the lives of those most at risk.

"Last week, I gave evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee and I asked for help in persuading the UK Government to either act now to enable us to implement a range of public health-focused responses - including the introduction of supervised drug consumption facilities - or devolve the power to the Scottish Parliament so that we can act."

He continued: "I want to ensure that the work of the new task force which I have established is driven by strong evidence and the voices of those with experience of using drugs, and their families, are heard.

"I am determined to shape our services in every walk of life to prevent harm and reduce the appalling number of deaths.

"So I will give consideration to any proposals they bring forward which may help to tackle this issue and, ultimately, save lives."

'Scottish drugs policy has utterly failed. Here and across the UK, we need an immediate change of course.' Scottish Liberal Democrats

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Conservative public health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: "The crisis in relation to drugs-related deaths in Scotland should now be a number one concern for this SNP government.

"On its watch, these fatalities - all of which are avoidable - have more than doubled since it came to power.

"The SNP has had control over health and justice for 12 years, yet hasn't managed to bring in anything that comes close to dealing with this problem.

"As these figures show, whatever drugs strategies it has adopted have only made things worse.

"Predictably, in their desperation, the nationalists are now pinning their hopes on consumption rooms, because they know it's something the UK Government does not agree with.

"That's a cowardly approach from those ministers who're meant to be taking responsibility. Instead, they're hiding behind a ruse."

She continued: "They should be focusing their efforts on rehabilitation and abstinence-based recovery, the very services they have cut to the bone.

"Over the last decade, the Scottish Government's approach has been to park vulnerable users on methadone, yet these figures show methadone now causes even more deaths than heroin.

"What more evidence do we need that this SNP government has failed every single one of these vulnerable people who've lost their lives to ruinous drug addiction?"

Monica Lennon, Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman, said: "Behind these heart-breaking numbers are devastated families who have lost sons, daughters, mothers and fathers, in every part of Scotland.

"Scotland's drug crisis is out of control and the status quo cannot continue.

"That is why Scottish Labour has consistently called on SNP ministers to declare a public health emergency and use every power available to them to tackle this crisis.

"But it is clear the UK Government must also reassess its approach and listen to experts and those living with substance misuse to find the best way to stop more families being left heartbroken.

"These drug deaths are preventable and our governments at Holyrood and Westminster must work together to solve this national crisis."

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Scotland now has the worst drugs death crisis in the developed world.

"Scottish drugs policy has utterly failed. Here and across the UK, we need an immediate change of course.

"Services can't afford a repeat of the 20% cut ministers made in 2016/17 - a mistake they are still recovering from."

He added: "We need to see the decriminalisation of the possession of drugs for personal use so that people can seek treatment without being afraid they will end up in prison.

"A crisis like this requires bold thinking, otherwise the deaths will continue to pile up."

