  • STV
  • MySTV

'Carers' facing sentence over Margaret Fleming murder

STV

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones were convicted of killing Ms Fleming who vanished in 1999.

'Carers': Couple to be sentenced over murder.
'Carers': Couple to be sentenced over murder.

A couple convicted of murdering a vulnerable woman for whom they claimed to be carers will return to court for sentencing.

Margaret Fleming, who had learning difficulties, vanished "from the face of the Earth" around December 1999.

Her body has never been found.

Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, were found guilty by majority of murder following a seven-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

Jones was also convicted unanimously of fraudulently claiming £182,000 in benefits by pretending Ms Fleming, who would now have been 38, was alive.

The couple are due to return to the same court for sentencing, and have been warned they face mandatory life imprisonment for murder.

A minimum period will be set, to be served before either can apply for parole. Jurors found the couple murdered Ms Fleming by unknown means between December 18 1999 and January 5 2000 at their home in Inverkip, Inverclyde, or elsewhere in Scotland, and then tried to cover up the crime for almost 18 years.

Police launched an investigation after it became apparent in October 2016 that Ms Fleming was missing, which included searching the home and grounds.

Routine social services inquiries were said to have sparked concerns over her whereabouts. It was claimed the last independent sighting of her was at a family event on December 17 1999. Cairney and Jones were arrested in October 2017.

During their trial, which began in April, prosecutors described Ms Fleming as a "friendless and lonely" young woman with significant difficulties.

She moved to the Seacroft home of the accused when she was a teenager following her father's death after those closest to her "didn't want her".

By October 1999, the household - said to have financial troubles - was collecting her benefits and the Crown said money was the motive for her murder.

Holding them jointly responsibility for the death, the Crown claimed Cairney and Jones "literally got away with murder for 16 years".

The details of how, where and when she died may never be fully known since, as the defence highlighted, there is no body and no crime scene.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.