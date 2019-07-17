Man's body found in parked vehicle outside B&Q store

Police said they were treating the 'sudden death' in Inverness as 'non-suspicious'.

Inverness: The body of a man was found in a vehicle. STV

A man's body has been found inside a vehicle in a B&Q car park in Inverness.

The remains were found within the store grounds off Longman Road after the alarm was raised at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Although a post-mortem is yet to take place, the "sudden death" is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Inverness were made aware of the sudden death of a man, who was found within a vehicle at a car park off Longman Road around 3.30pm on Monday, July 15.

"The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious although a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and post-mortem examination is awaited."

A B&Q spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this news.

"As this incident is a police matter, we are unable to provide any further comment."

