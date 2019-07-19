  • STV
Count is on as butterflies paint the skies of Scotland

Wildlife lovers urged to count Painted Lady butterflies during mass influx this summer.

There have already been more than 300 early sightings across Scotland.
Wildlife lovers are being urged to help get counting during a potential mass influx of butterflies in Scotland.

The data will help reveal if the UK is experiencing a once in a decade butterfly phenomenon.

Unusually high numbers of Painted Lady butterflies have been reported across Europe over the spring and early summer, with large numbers now spotted crossing over into the UK.

The butterfly is a common immigrant that migrates in varying numbers from the continent to the UK each summer, but around once every ten years the UK experiences a Painted Lady 'summer' when millions of the butterflies arrive en-masse.

More than 70 Painted Lady butterflies have been seen along the coast from Aberdeen to Inverness, 33 in Edinburgh and more than 20 in Glasgow, as well as sightings near places like Dumfries, the Isle of Tiree and Islay.

If you happen to spot any in your garden you are encouraged to report your findings as part of the Big Butterfly Count.

Over the next three weeks, it is hoped nature lovers will help reveal if we are experiencing a Painted Lady year.

The last mass immigration took place in 2009 when around 11 million Painted Ladies descended widely across the UK.

Butterfly Conservation Vice-president and wildlife broadcaster, Chris Packham said: "The Painted Lady migration is one of the wonders of the natural world. 

"Travelling up to 1km in the sky and at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour these seemingly fragile creatures migrate hundreds of miles to reach our shores each year.

"This butterfly undertakes an extraordinary 7500-mile round trip from tropical Africa to the Arctic Circle every year - almost double the length of the famous migrations of the Monarch butterfly in North America.

"Signs across Europe are looking very promising, meaning that 2019 could be a very good year for the Painted Lady with high numbers already being recorded across parts of the UK.

"The butterfly can turn up anywhere so please take part in the Big Butterfly Count and look out for them - you could be witnessing a once in a decade butterfly phenomenon."

People are encouraged to take part in their gardens, a nearby park, or while out walking the dog, but there are also a number of Butterfly Conservation events and guided walks taking place across Scotland where people can get involved.

The Big Butterfly Count, celebrating its tenth birthday this year, is the world's largest butterfly survey.

Participants are encouraged to spot and record 17 species of common butterfly, including the Painted Lady, and two day-flying moths in the UK during three weeks of high summer.

Last year more than 100,000 people counted over one million butterflies in total during the Count.

This year, events are being held in Glen Tilt in Perthshire on Saturday, in Kingussie in the Highlands on July 25, near Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway on July 28, in Aberdeen on July 28 and 30, in Melrose in the Borders on July 27 and near Tayport in Fife on Saturday, August 3.

A number of events are happening in Edinburgh too, including a family day at Red Moss of Balerno on July 28, a butterfly ID and cycle count on the August 6 and a guided butterfly walk around Holyrood Park on Saturday, August 10 - the last weekend of the Big Butterfly Count.

Taking part in the count helps butterflies but it also has benefits for those doing the counting.

Research has revealed that watching wildlife and spending time in nature can have positive benefits for mental health and well-being.

More information on all events can be found here online.

