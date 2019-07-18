SQA workers lift strike threat for exam results day

Unite said 'positive progress in talks' had ended the long-running dispute.

Progress: Unite said the long-running dispute had ended. Pixabay

A threat of strike action by Scotland's exams body before and on results day has been lifted.

The Unite union said "positive progress in talks" had ended the long-running dispute at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

It means workers will not be striking on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, August 6 - the day thousands of pupils across the country are to receive their exam results.

A walkout on June 26 had already been suspended to allow the discussions to take place.

Unite regional industrial officer Alison MacLean said: "We have made significant progress in talks with the SQA's executive management team who have committed, in tandem with the authority's new chief executive, to work positively with Unite.

"We are pleased that the dispute is now over and pay tribute to the support of our members who have stood firm through this very long and difficult dispute.

"The intervention of the Scottish Government and the commitment from the SQA's incoming chief executive Fiona Robertson has been key to addressing the issues at the heart of this dispute.

"We are under no illusion that there is still a lot of work to do.

"Following the recognition by the authority's executive management team that mistakes have been made, we are both committed to a large joint programme of work to make improvements across the organisation which will benefit all staff."

The dispute stemmed from restructuring in the exam body.

A statement on the SQA website said: "SQA welcomes Unite the Union's decision to end the industrial dispute, and cancel all planned strike action.

"This outcome follows another constructive meeting between SQA management and Unite the Union, and recognises the significant progress that has been made to address the issues raised by the union's members.

"SQA remains fully committed to continuing to work collaboratively with Unite the Union, to continue the positive work that has already begun, and ensure SQA can fulfil its ambition to be a leading public sector body."

