News Stand: Mum smuggled drugs to save son, Johnson's first defeat
Catch up on all of the page headlines from across Scotland in today's news stand.
Daily Record: 'I smuggled drugs to save my son.'
Scottish Daily Mail: SNP bailed out of £1bn tax black hole.
The Scotsman: Tory rebels inflict first defeat on Johnson.
The Times of Scotland: Cabinet ministers ready to quit before Johnson starts.
Edinburgh Evening News: Fear sick kids may not open for a year.
The Herald: Rail bosses face cuts in pay as delay times reach 5-year high.
