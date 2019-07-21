  • STV
  • MySTV

New SPFL board members urged to publish sectarian abuse data

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Information on sectarian abuse at matches is currently subject to a secrecy agreement.

Abuse: The new SPFL board is set to be appointed on Monday.
Abuse: The new SPFL board is set to be appointed on Monday.

New board members at the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have been urged to publish data on sectarian abuse at matches, currently subject to a secrecy agreement.

The new SPFL board is set to be appointed at the annual general meeting on Monday and Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur has demanded it makes the data public.

A joint investigation by the party and anti-sectarian charity Nil By Mouth found last month that the SPFL has created a list of unacceptable behaviour, including sectarian incidents, at football grounds covering almost two years.

To be able to view the data, the Scottish Government signed a contract banning it from publishing the information.

Mr McArthur said: "The first item on the agenda for the new SPFL board should be to agree to publish in full the information it has secretly collected on instances of sectarian abuse at games over the last two years.

"If it does not, any claims by the board about its determination to kick sectarianism out of football will lack credibility.

"Sectarian behaviour at football matches continues to tarnish the sport's reputation and spoils the game for the vast majority of well-behaved fans. There's no place for it in 21st century Scotland.

"This data needs to be out in the open if we're genuinely to have a chance at opening up public debate and stamping out unacceptable behaviour.

"The new board has the opportunity to immediately right this wrong."

He criticised the Scottish Government for signing up to the deal. 

The Scottish Government has urged the SPFL to make the data available, which SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster previously said would be discussed by the board.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Our strong preference has always been that the SPFL should make the data publicly available - and we have made that point consistently to them."

Sectarianism

Scottish football has had to work under the shadow of the country's significant problem with sectarianism, with both seeming to go hand in hand with one another.

During his time as both a Celtic player and manager, Neil Lennon's career was tainted with verbal abuse, death threats and assaults.

The Northern-Irishman was not only assaulted in the street and on the touchline but had explosive devices and bullets sent to his home address during a long campaign of abuse.

Last season, when he was still Hibs manager, he spoke out against the abuse, that he seen as both sectarian and racist in its nature, after he was struck by a coin and subjected to abuse during a 0-0 draw vs Hearts.

After the sinister "hang Neil Lennon" graffiti appeared, Lennon said Scottish football had a big problem with sectarianism and anti-Irish racism.

Kilmarnock forward Kris Boyd then also hit-out at the mindless abuse after he was targeted by Celtic fans with chants of "fat orange b*stard" during a 1-0 defeat in February in which he was also hit by a coin thrown from the away end.

Boyd's manager Steve Clarke then became the third high profile name to speak out against the problem after "cheer up F***** b******" chants were aimed at him during a defeat to Rangers.

In an emotional press-conference after the game Clarke publicly thanked Chelsea for taking him and his family away from the "toxic" sectarianism of the West of Scotland.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.