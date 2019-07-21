New SPFL board members urged to publish sectarian abuse data

Information on sectarian abuse at matches is currently subject to a secrecy agreement.

Abuse: The new SPFL board is set to be appointed on Monday.

New board members at the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have been urged to publish data on sectarian abuse at matches, currently subject to a secrecy agreement.

The new SPFL board is set to be appointed at the annual general meeting on Monday and Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur has demanded it makes the data public.

A joint investigation by the party and anti-sectarian charity Nil By Mouth found last month that the SPFL has created a list of unacceptable behaviour, including sectarian incidents, at football grounds covering almost two years.

To be able to view the data, the Scottish Government signed a contract banning it from publishing the information.

Mr McArthur said: "The first item on the agenda for the new SPFL board should be to agree to publish in full the information it has secretly collected on instances of sectarian abuse at games over the last two years.

"If it does not, any claims by the board about its determination to kick sectarianism out of football will lack credibility.

"Sectarian behaviour at football matches continues to tarnish the sport's reputation and spoils the game for the vast majority of well-behaved fans. There's no place for it in 21st century Scotland.

"This data needs to be out in the open if we're genuinely to have a chance at opening up public debate and stamping out unacceptable behaviour.

"The new board has the opportunity to immediately right this wrong."

He criticised the Scottish Government for signing up to the deal.

The Scottish Government has urged the SPFL to make the data available, which SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster previously said would be discussed by the board.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Our strong preference has always been that the SPFL should make the data publicly available - and we have made that point consistently to them."

Sectarianism

Scottish football has had to work under the shadow of the country's significant problem with sectarianism, with both seeming to go hand in hand with one another.

During his time as both a Celtic player and manager, Neil Lennon's career was tainted with verbal abuse, death threats and assaults.

The Northern-Irishman was not only assaulted in the street and on the touchline but had explosive devices and bullets sent to his home address during a long campaign of abuse.

Last season, when he was still Hibs manager, he spoke out against the abuse, that he seen as both sectarian and racist in its nature, after he was struck by a coin and subjected to abuse during a 0-0 draw vs Hearts.

After the sinister "hang Neil Lennon" graffiti appeared, Lennon said Scottish football had a big problem with sectarianism and anti-Irish racism.

Kilmarnock forward Kris Boyd then also hit-out at the mindless abuse after he was targeted by Celtic fans with chants of "fat orange b*stard" during a 1-0 defeat in February in which he was also hit by a coin thrown from the away end.

Boyd's manager Steve Clarke then became the third high profile name to speak out against the problem after "cheer up F***** b******" chants were aimed at him during a defeat to Rangers.

In an emotional press-conference after the game Clarke publicly thanked Chelsea for taking him and his family away from the "toxic" sectarianism of the West of Scotland.