News Stand: Dad killed outside football club, Shane's world
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: SLAIN- Dad killed during row outside football club.
Edinburgh Evening News: Murder probe after social club death.
The Scotsman: Johnson to face more resignations as Hammond eyes the exit.
The Herald: Boris to go on a charm offensive to win over Scotland.
The Times of Scotland: Collapse in grassroots support for Corbyn.
The Metro: Shane's world.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.