Harry Potter fans swarm hamlet for glimpse of famous train

The small hamlet of Glenfinnan has struggled to cope with the rising number of tourists.

Glenfinnan on a summer's morning at 10am is so quiet and peaceful you can hear the birds sing like a forest choir.

Glenfinnan, at say 10.30am, is quite a bit less serene.

That's because at around 11am, the steam train from Fort William puffs its way over the masterpiece that is the great stone viaduct and into Glenfinnan station, where crowds of Harry Potter fans lie in wait with cameras at the ready and their pockets stuffed with chocolate frogs.

For all 105 local residents of this small idyllic settlement, daily life has had to be built around the steam train timetable.

"We're only a small village, there are about 100 houses here, and the world is coming to see us," says Hege Hernaes, curator of the Glenfinnan Station Museum.

"It gets very difficult to move about...the car parking is a major problem. People who are desperate to see the steam train exactly when it comes will leave their cars anywhere.

"Getting to appointments, doing what we need to do in our daily lives, it's very difficult.

Thousands of visitors arrive to see the Glenfinnan Viaduct and the steam trains that operate on its railway line, both of which feature in the famous Harry Potter films.

The nearby Glenfinnan Monument is also a major draw, a striking historical tribute to those who fought in the Jacobite Risings.

Annually, around 330,000 visitors arrive in the area, but safety concerns have been raised.

Cars are being left along single-track roads - as well on the verge of the A830 trunk road, which has a 60mph limit.

According to local residents, access for emergency vehicles is compromised as is the safety of some tourists who take to wandering onto the railway track to take pictures.

"It's mayhem...people pull in, they can't turn and depending on how they park they can't get out, " says Fiona Gibson, from Glenfinnan Community Council.

A determined local community group has come up with several solutions, including a much larger car park which they are just 30% away from funding.

The prospective car park area near to the Glenfinnan viaduct was given nearly £270,000 from the Scottish Government's Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund last year.

It will help create spaces for more than 100 cars and provide a safe pathway to a view point to see the famous train.

"As a community it has been a steep learning curve, we're not accountants, we're not engineers, we're not architects," says Fiona Gibson.

"We've had to put things into place to get funding, the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund has been fantastic in that they have seen there is a problem and they're willing to support to help fix it.

"But finding the other 30% has been a problem."

Locals like Fiona are also calling for a government task force to help rural communities assess what can be done in their own area to cope with mass tourism.

"Tourists want to travel to these small, picturesque little villages, and if the government had a task force of a group of skilled people to help provide the advice that these communities need, that would be brilliant," she says.

Locals also want to see more train services to the area to cut down on the amount of cars, an idea seen as vital to reducing the impact on the natural environment.

It is not just Glenfinnan which has reported difficulties, the Isle of Skye has already had to look at installing a redesigned toilet block at the magnificent Fairy Pools to cope with their own rise in visitors.

The example of community determination shown by the residents of Glenfinnan could therefore be a spark for even greater support for other local areas.

"Glenfinnan for the future for me would be everyone just being able to come in and park, no screaming no shouting and just people really enjoying Scotland, not rushing around and trying to do Scotland in a week," says Duncan Gibson, manager of the Glenfinnan House Hotel.

"Because when you've got the mist hanging on the hills and you've got the stags wandering about on the lawns here, it's a very special place."