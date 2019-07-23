  • STV
Charities team up to provide debt advice across the country

STV

Citizens Advice Scotland and Money Advice Scotland have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Advice: Scots suffering from debt problems will get help.
Advice: Scots suffering from debt problems will get help. Pixabay

Two advice charities are to work more closely together in order to deliver a network of debt advice for people across Scotland.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) and Money Advice Scotland (MAS) announced on Tuesday they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which commits them to collaborative work in communities in different parts of the country.

In the MOU, the charities state the collaboration will include working towards a better networked debt advice sector which is able to work with more flexibility.

It is also aimed at making use of existing local providers to develop a coordinated approach to debt advice at both regional and national level.

Targets set out under the agreement include exploring opportunities for joint funding in respect of projects, marketing and promoting joint projects, as well as supporting the development of a system of warm referrals and signposting between providers in the free-to-client money advice sector.

A review of the performance of the charities will be carried out in March next year, according to the memorandum.

Derek Mitchell, of Citizens Advice Scotland, outlined the importance of having a service which provides solutions, but which is also sympathetic and encouraging to clients.

He said: "Every year we advise hundreds of thousands of Scots and debt is one of the top issues on which people seek our help.

"CAB advisers see every day how debt can devastate families, not least because debt breeds debt, and people are often reluctant to face up to it, which means it just spirals out of control.

"That's why we need a service which is not just expert in finding solutions but is also sympathetic and encouraging in the way we deal with clients.

"Both CAS and MAS embody that ethos and by working together we can provide Scots with the help they need to get control of their finances."

Yvonne MacDermid, of Money Advice Scotland, added: "We have worked collaboratively with CAS for 16 years and this is an extension of that partnership approach.

"We need urgently to get more people to get to advice more quickly and by working more closely we can achieve that aim"

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.