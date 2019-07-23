News Stand: Gers must pay Mike, 'Scots need Boris escape option'
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Rangers must pay Ashley millions.
The National: 'Scotland must have a Johnson escape option.'
Edinburgh Evening News: City kids in plea to FM to save club.
The Scotsman: New Scottish courts bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The Times of Scotland: Watson has to apologise, say victims of abuse lies.
Press and Journal: Teens charged over attack on 13-year-old.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.