News Stand: Gers must pay Mike, 'Scots need Boris escape option'

Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.

News Stand: 23/07/2019.

Daily Record: Rangers must pay Ashley millions.

The National: 'Scotland must have a Johnson escape option.'

Edinburgh Evening News: City kids in plea to FM to save club.

The Scotsman: New Scottish courts bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Times of Scotland: Watson has to apologise, say victims of abuse lies.

Press and Journal: Teens charged over attack on 13-year-old.

