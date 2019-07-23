Scotland to be hit by thunderstorms as temperatures rise

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 6pm on Tuesday to 9am on Wednesday.

Weather: Experts have warned that the thunderstorms could lead to power cuts. Pixabay

Scotland is set to be battered by thunderstorms on Tuesday night - after basking in temperatures of up to 26C earlier in the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the majority of the country, with storms expected to strike overnight from 6pm until 9am on Wednesday.

Experts have warned that the thunderstorms could lead to power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.

There is also a small chance of damage to buildings from lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Those heading out during the storms have been urged to take care as the adverse weather could affect driving conditions and transport services.

Temperatures will climb throughout the week, potentially reaching record-breaking levels by Thursday.

The current July record is 36.7C - set at Heathrow in 2015. The all-time UK temperature record is 38.5C - recorded in Faversham in August 2003.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Most people will be struggling at the moment with the heat and high humidity, which has been drifting north from the Sahara.

"Temperatures on Tuesday hit 26C in Fife and Moray, but could be a few degrees higher on Thursday, with highs around 27-29C across central Scotland and Moray.

"On Monday night the temperatures stayed so high, that it turned out to be the warmest July night on record for Aviemore and Drumnadrochit.

"The previous record had stood since 1995."

Sean added: "Tuesday night will be another extremely warm one, and I expect a lot of areas will have their warmest July night on record.

"Temperatures in central Scotland, around Glasgow and Edinburgh, look like staying in the 18-20C range throughout the night.

"The Glasgow record is 19C, set in 1976, and the Edinburgh record is 18.3C, set in 1948.

"There's also a chance that it could end up being Scotland's warmest night ever on record if it stays above 20.5C somewhere.

"On Tuesday temperatures peaked over 40C in parts of France, which has sparked off a few thunderstorms.

"These storms will drift north across England and Wales, and later move into Scotland.

"I'm expecting them to arrive in the south west around midnight and then travel across the Borders, Lanarkshire, Edinburgh, Lothians, Stirlingshire, Perthshire, Fife, Dundee, Angus, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

"These will bring the risk of hail, gusty winds and flooding, and could wake some people up as they move north during the early hours.

"This should all clear the mainland during Wednesday morning - with most areas returning to very warm sunny spells, although showers will affect the north west.

"The temperatures will come down during the weekend, but will still be around the high teens to low 20s for most areas."

Pet advice

Hot dog: Don't leave your pets alone in a vehicle. Pixabay

Dogs Trust is advising owners not to leave pets alone in a hot car seat even for a few minutes as it can prove fatal.

The advice comes following predictions that temperatures will soar to 37C in the south east of England.

Dogs Trust claim that on a 22C day, the temperature inside a car could rise by 11C in just ten minutes and because dogs cannot cool down the same way as humans, the heat can quickly become dangerous for them.

Earlier this week an American bulldog was left fighting for his life after his body temperature soared to a life-threatening 42.2C during recent hot weather.

One-year-old Finlay - who was born with three legs - became overheated when his owner took him to a park in Glasgow.

The charity has advised not walking dogs at the hottest times of the day.

Instead, it said early morning or late evening walks are best accompanied with water.

It has also said tarmac can get "very hot in the sun" and advises owners "to check it with their hand before letting dogs walk on it so they don't burn their paws".

Paula Boyden, Dogs Trust veterinary director, said: "There are so many things we can do to make sure our dogs stay happy and healthy in hot weather, but it is crucial we keep a close eye on them, even if we are playing indoors.

"If we all do this, then hopefully we and our dogs will be able to enjoy a long hot summer."

Water warning

Warning: The RNLI have advised to take care in cold water. Pixabay

The RNLI has launched a drowning prevention campaign to highlight the risks of cold water shock.

If you intend to make a splash during the summer months, remember these five simple steps to float if you get into trouble in the water.

Five steps to float

Fight your instinct to thrash around. Lean back, extend your arms and legs. If you need to, gently move your arms and legs to help you float. Float until you can control your breathing. Only then, call for help or swim to safety.

Check on elderly neighbours, family and friends

Concern: Age Scotland is urging people to check on older neighbours, family and friends. Pixabay

Age Scotland is urging people to check on older neighbours, family and friends who may be more at risk of health problems during this week's heatwave.

While many people are enjoying the balmy weather, the charity is warning that older people and those with health conditions should be especially careful.

Hot weather can exacerbate existing health issues, such as heart and lung conditions, while people with reduced mobility might find it more challenging to keep cool.

People living with dementia might not remember to drink enough liquids to stay hydrated or wear appropriate clothing for the weather.

Michelle Supple, director of charity Services, said: "While many of us are having fun in the sun, it's important to remember that warm weather can present health risks, especially for older people.

"We would encourage everyone to check on older neighbours, friends and family to make sure they are doing well and see if they need anything.

"Something as simple as helping open a window or popping to the shops to pick up some sunscreen can make a huge difference to someone's comfort and well-being."

Top tips to stay cool

Stay cool: Enjoy the warm weather. Pixabay

Stay inside during the hottest time of the day - from late morning to mid-afternoon. If you go outside, wear a hat, sunscreen and stay in the shade if you can. Keep your house cool by keeping curtains and blinds closed in rooms that catch the sun.

Limit strenuous activities like housework and gardening - most chores will keep until its cooler.

Drink lots of fluid, whether you are at home or out and about. Limit caffeine and avoid alcohol as they increase the risk of dehydration.

Watch what you eat. Try to have more cold foods such as salads and fruits as they contain a lot of water. Keep chilled food cold, bacteria grow quickly in warm weather. Keep hot food hot, particularly make sure barbecued food is cooked right through.

Dress for the sun. Light-coloured, loose cotton clothing can help you stay cool in the heat. Let your feet breathe too, wear comfortable sandals which support your feet.

Cool off with cold water. A cool bath, shower or splash of water on your face can help you cool down.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.