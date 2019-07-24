Diageo workers to be balloted for strike action over pay row

GMB Scotland and Unite will ballot union members across the company's Scottish sites.

Workers at whisky and spirits giant Diageo will be balloted for strike action following a breakdown in talks over pay.

GMB Scotland will recommend for its union members to vote in favour of industrial action following the collapse of negotiations via conciliation service Acas on Wednesday.

Unite will also ballot its members across the company's Scottish sites.

The unions are arguing that Diageo's latest 2.8% offer falls short of members' aspirations for an above RPI pay rise.

Diageo said it is "committed to seeking a resolution", but has "well-developed contingency plans in place in the event of any strike action".

The breakdown in talks comes on the eve of Diageo's announcement of its preliminary financial results.

GMB Scotland believes the company will "boast huge profits - expected to be in excess of £4bn".

The near 1000-strong membership across Diageo's Scottish operations will be balloted from Monday, July 29 until Friday, August 16.

Unite will also ballot more than 500 workers at the company's Leven, Cameron Bridge and Shieldhall sites.

Should members return a mandate for strike action, a walkout in bottling operations, maturation and distilleries across Scotland would disrupt production of Diageo's staple brands, such as Johnnie Walker, Gordon's and Smirnoff.

'Diageo need to get real. If anyone can afford to reward their employees with a wage rise that beats the rising cost of living, it's Diageo.' GMB Scotland organiser Keir Greenaway

GMB Scotland organiser Keir Greenaway said: "Tomorrow we'll see Diageo announce billions in profit, built on the backs of our members who deliver for the company every single day.

"Yet Diageo seem to expect our members to swallow pay cuts - in effect topping up their profits by making their workers poorer.

"That's money that should rightly have been going to these workers and being spent in communities across Scotland, but would instead be funnelled towards investors in the City of London.

"Diageo need to get real. If anyone can afford to reward their employees with a wage rise that beats the rising cost of living, it's Diageo.

"They need to come back with an offer that reflects the value the workers bring to the business, and shows them the respect they deserve."

Unite regional industrial officer Bob McGregor said: "Unite willingly entered the talks with Diageo through Acas in an effort to get the company to seriously revise their paltry pay offer.

"During these talks it soon became clear that no progress would be made because the company have attempted to repackage the pay offer making it appear more generous.

"The reality is that the latest offer is just as insulting as the previous one, and our members won't be conned or denied what they deserve.

"Unite's members will be balloted from next week and Diageo will face inevitable industrial action from next month unless they seriously get back round the negotiating table."

'We remain committed to seeking a resolution and ensuring our employees receive an increase on their pay, alongside maintaining the competitiveness of our operations.' Diageo spokesperson

A Diageo spokesperson responded: "We met with representatives of the GMB and Unite unions for further discussions on pay negotiations facilitated by Acas.

"Despite improving our offer, the unions did not move from their position to enable meaningful discussions to take place.

"We remain committed to seeking a resolution and ensuring our employees receive an increase on their pay, alongside maintaining the competitiveness of our operations.

"As you would expect, we have well-developed contingency plans in place in the event of any strike action."

