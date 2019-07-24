Heatwave could bring hottest ever day to parts of Scotland

Edinburgh could peak at 31C on Thursday, breaking the city's previous record set in 1975.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6063607576001-news-190724-sean-16x9.jpg" />

Parts of Scotland could have their hottest ever days on Thursday with temperatures reaching more than 31C.

The heat from the Sahara could break records with more thunderstorms expected on Thursday night.

Edinburgh could peak at more than 31C, breaking the city's previous record set in 1975.

Other areas in the central belt as well as southern Scotland and Inverness could also hit similar temperatures.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said the heat tomorrow will be "intense".

He said: "The very warm weather continues but the warmest air has been swept into the North Sea after thunderstorms on Tuesday night.

"An extremely warm surge of air will move northwards on Wednesday night and will make the UK even warmer than previous days with London now expected to reach 39C which will break the all-time UK record.

"Scotland will be on the edge of this intense heat with temperatures expected to hit around 30C in parts of the central belt, southern Scotland and around Inverness and the Moray Coast.

"I expect that some local temperature records will break on Thursday where Edinburgh will be one of the warmest spots with temperatures peaking at 31C or above.

"This will break the capital's previous record set back in 1975.

"The all time Scottish record of 32.9C set in Greycrook in the Borders in 2003 looks safe however there could be a few spots that get very close to this."

The worst of this week's thunderstorms will occur on Thursday night in areas including Fife and Lanarkshire.

Sean added: "The intense heat will lead to some intense thunderstorms on Thursday evening with the most active storms to pass through Lanarkshire, the Borders, Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

"Thunderstorms will also spread across the north Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Angus.

"This could lead to flooding issues, some large hailstones and frequent lightning."

Sean added: "Scotland has experienced some really warm nights recently but it looks like Thursday will be the hottest of the week and be very uncomfortable for most people.

"Temperatures will probably stay at around 20C across the north Highlands, Moray and the central belt."