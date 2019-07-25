News Stand: Boris's Brexit bloodbath, buck stops here
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, July 25.
All of Thursday's front pages are dominated by the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The National: Boris's Brexit bloodbath.
The Guardian: Ruthless Johnson takes his revenge.
The Scotsman: Boris begins...
The Herald: Boris the butcher.
The Press and Journal: 'The buck stops here'
The Times of Scotland: Johnson's afternoon of cabinet carnage.
