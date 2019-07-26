News Stand: Silenced by the lamb, Hottest day ever
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Edinburgh Evening News: Hottest day ever.
The Scottish Sun: Silenced by the lamb- DJ's chop choke horror.
The Scotsman: No deal 'will not be seriously damaging'.
Daily Record: Gers' job is half done.
The Herald: EU defiance takes shine off Johnson's 'golden age'.
The Press and Journal: Romance can't save boozing driver from ban.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.