Police seal off part of shopping centre after incident
Officers are currently standing guard at the St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen.
Police have sealed off part of a shopping centre in Aberdeen after an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Officers are currently standing guard within the Roof Garden area of the St Nicholas Centre.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.
However, there is no immediate danger to the public and the shopping centre itself, which is part of the Bon Accord Centre, is open as usual.
A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland is investigating an incident at the St Nicholas Centre, Aberdeen, in the early hours of this morning.
"At this stage enquiries are ongoing."
