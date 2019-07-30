  • STV
Rise in property wealth in Scotland over past five decades

STV

Housing wealth has grown from an estimated £2.7bn in 1968 to £308bn in 2018.

Housing: Wealth has grown significantly in Scotland.

The Scottish Government is being urged to "redress the balance" in housing wealth inequality after a new report found the value of privately owned residential properties has "soared" in the last five decades.

Housing wealth - defined as being the net value of residential dwellings held by households - has grown significantly in Scotland, going from an estimated £2.7bn in 1968 to £308bn by 2018.

While the top 10% of earners own around 30% of the nation's property wealth, the Resolution Foundation report found more than one in three households have no property wealth at all.

"Housing wealth inequality is twice as high as income inequality," it said.

To reduce this, the report - produced for the Scottish Poverty and Inequality Commission - said there was a "strong case" for further reforming council tax.

The growth in property wealth - which has risen by a factor of more than 100 times - comes in part as a consequence of the increase in the number of homes in Scotland and the rise in private home ownership.

Whereas an estimated half of residential properties were publicly owned in 1968, by 2018 four out of five homes were in private hands.

Meanwhile, the average value of a privately owned dwelling in Scotland has increased in nominal terms almost 500-fold over the past 50 years, the report said.

It added: "Higher income families hold the lion's share of housing wealth, not least because they often own multiple properties."

The report stated: "One of the key reasons why higher income families hold a large share of total housing wealth is because they are far more likely than those further down the income scale to own additional property - either for their own consumption or to let out for rent."

Reforming the council tax system could "bring in significant amounts of new money", with the report saying alternative options could raise between £0.3bn a year and £1.5bn a year.

This could allow the Scottish Government to "fund interventions that offer those who have no wish to, or no prospect of, holding housing wealth the similar levels of security that those with property assets enjoy" by for example building new, affordable homes in areas of high demand, the report added.

George Bangham, research and policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: "The amount of property wealth held in Scotland has soared across the last five decades, driven by rising housing prices and the transfer of public housing into private hands.

"But over the last decade housing wealth inequality has also been rising.

"Today, almost one in ten Scots own more than one home, while over one in three Scots have no property wealth at all."

He added: "Scotland needs to modernise its wealth taxes if it is to leverage this growing wealth and tackle inequality.

"This should include replacing the council tax with a more progressive property tax to tackle growing wealth gaps across Scotland and encourage the spread of wealth to more families across the country."

Bill Scott, chairman of the Scottish Poverty and Inequality Commission, welcomed the report.

He said: "Property wealth brings with it a range of advantages, including a secure home, a source of considerable income for those with more than one property and the prospect of greater financial security in later life.

"A large proportion of those who do not own property are excluded from benefiting from these advantages and indeed locked out of many other opportunities.

"With so many people in Scotland struggling to find affordable homes, it is time to start considering action to redress this balance."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "The SNP should be ashamed that such stark wealth inequality in housing has grown on their watch, especially when they have failed to scrap the council tax - a promise they made 12 years ago.

"Much of this growth in housing wealth is unearned. It is an untaxed windfall which provides the basis for a chronic inequality. And it is this spiralling inequality which is at the root of today's housing and debt crisis.

"With inequality between the richest and the poorest continuing to grow at such an extraordinary rate, the time has come for a progressive wealth tax that will redress the balance of power between the many and the few."

The Scottish Government said it has delivered more than 86,000 affordable homes since 2007 and is on track to reach its target of delivering 50,000 between 2016/17 and 2020/21.

A spokeswoman added: "We have reduced the tax burden on first-time buyers, making it easier for them to buy and included a tax relief worth up to £600.

"In addition to this, we have ended right to buy and increased support for our shared equity schemes, with over 32,000 households given support to purchase a home since 2007.

"For those renting, we have implemented significant legislative changes to provide tenants with greater security, stability and predictability during their tenancy.

"We welcome this contribution and research on housing in Scotland, especially when we are considering our vision for how our homes and communities should look and feel by 2040."

