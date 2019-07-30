News Stand: Sturgeon challenges PM, Ex-Celt terrorised girlfriend
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
The Scotsman: Sturgeon challenges PM to independence debate.
Daily Record: Ex-Celt terrorised girlfriend for 6 months.
The Times of Scotland: Sterling slumps amid fears of no-deal Brexit.
The Metro: No-deal danger.
The Press and Journal: Two charged over £520k cannabis seizure.
The Edinburgh Evening News: Bus bosses hatch strike break plans.
