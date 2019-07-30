Flooding warning as Scotland to be hit by thunderstorms

A yellow weather warning is in place for most of the country on Wednesday.

Thunder: Yellow weather warning issued.

Scots have been warned to expect travel delays, flooding and power cuts on Wednesday as the country is hit by thunderstorms.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for most of the country including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Met Office say that thunderstorms are likely and could bring flooding in places and travel disruptions.

Homes and businesses are also at risk of damage from flood water and there is a chance that the storms could cause power-cut.

The warning is in place for 24 hours from midnight on Tuesday.

Commuters have been told to expect difficult driving conditions and road closures throughout the day.

The Met Office said: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and come cancellations to train and bus services."

