  • STV
  • MySTV

Breast cancer screening programme review announced

STV

Holyrood has announced a fundamental review of the Scottish Breast Screening Programme.

Breast screening: Government has announced review.
Breast screening: Government has announced review. STV

The Scottish Government has announced a fundamental review of the Scottish Breast Screening Programme.

It will examine the current programme, the pressures it faces and future options for delivery.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said the Scottish Breast Screening Programme "needs to adapt to meet current demand".

Women aged between 50 and 70 are invited for screening every three years, while those over 70 can refer themselves.

NHS Scotland's National Services Division will carry out the review, which is expected to take around a year, and will also look at technological advances and ways to increase participation and tackle health inequalities.

Mr FitzPatrick said: "We know that breast screening saves lives and we want our programme to be as effective as possible.

"The Scottish Breast Screening Programme needs to adapt to meet current demand.

"The number of women eligible for screening is growing - some 800,000 women were eligible over the 2018-2021 period - and the programme needs to be able to keep pace with the increasing population and changes in technology and lifestyles."

He added: "I also know the programme can be complex to administer with mobile screening units working around the country.

"We need to look at ways to free up workforce pressure and develop solutions to encourage participation and tackle health inequalities.

"This is why we have approved a review which will look at everything from invitation processes, technology and future requirements which will ensure that breast screening continues to support early diagnosis of breast cancer."

Jim Miller, director at NHS National Services Scotland, said the programme is "extremely successful".

He added: "Regular screening offers women the best chance of having breast cancer detected at an early stage and surviving.

"Significant changes have been made to the programme since it first began in 1988 and this review will allow us to make recommendations for continued improvements to the programme."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.