News stand: Slashed mum found dead, boy drowns in river tragedy
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, July 31.
The Herald: Pound hits two-year low as Johnson says Brexit is up to EU.
The National: Chicken meets farm animal.
Daily Record: Slashed mum found dead on doorstep.
The Evening Times: Boy, 12, drowns in river accident tragedy.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Two held by cops probing death of 40-year-old mum.
i newspaper: Feathers fly over future of Ireland.
