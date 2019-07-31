Homes and roads flooded as thunderstorms hit Scotland

Thundery showers have developed widely across west, central and southern Scotland.

Lightning: Thunderstorms left homes and roads flooded. Twitter

Thunderstorms across Scotland have left homes and roads flooded as the country is hit by torrential rainfall.

Around 600 lightning strikes were recorded across the country on Wednesday with heavy showers causing damage to property and travel disruptions.

The main concentration of showers have been across the Cowal peninsula, west Renfrewshire, Ayrshire, north and west Stirlingshire and the southern Highlands.

The worst affected areas are around Stewarton, Mauchline, Kilmarnock, Symington, Tarbolton and Drongan with around 70mm of rainfall an hour falling on some places.

A number of train of bus services were cancelled in Ayrshire as the flash flooding caused chaos.

In one pic posted on social media a car could be seen submerged in deep water.

There is more showers expected on Thursday, with Glasgow, Stirlingshire, Ayrshire and Argyll expected to the worse affected.

STV Weather Presenter Sean Batty said: "Thundery showers have developed widely across west, central and southern Scotland today with torrential downpours in some spots which have led to some flood issues. The main concentration of showers have been across the Cowal peninsula, west Renfrewshire, Ayrshire, north and west Stirlingshire and the southern Highlands. Some of the showers have become thundery with around 600 lightning strikes across Scotland during Wednesday afternoon.

"Thunderstorms are more common in the summer months due to more heat and moisture in the air, especially after the recent very warm conditions.

"As is the way with thundery showers, these tend to normally only affect very localised areas, where one place can be stuck under it and experience flooding, while somewhere a few miles away escapes and stays dry.

"The very unstable air and thunderstorms have been drifting north over the past few days, with the south west of England affected on Monday then northern England suffering from some flood issues on Tuesday. These are linked in with a deep low pressure system that has spun up from the south, but is now heading into the North Sea. As this clears away the showers should become less intense and less frequent, although more heavy showers will develop on Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder.

"Thursday's showers will mainly be focused around Stirlingshire, Argyll, Glasgow area and Ayrshire.

"Even though the shower intensity will ease by Friday, more heavy and thundery rain will develop on Sunday and Monday and move north east across most parts of the country. The weather through next week will remain changeable with further spells of rain."

