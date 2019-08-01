Charity calls for end to mountain hare culling season

OneKind says tens of thousands will be killed between August and February.

An animal welfare charity has called for an end to mountain hare culling on the first day of open season.

OneKind say tens of thousands of mountain hares will be killed by gamekeepers between August 1 and February 28 in a bid to manage their land for red grouse shooting.

The charity is calling for an end to the practice and said many hares are also "shot freely for sport". An online petition to Roseanna Cunningham, the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, has also been signed more than 19,000 times.

Bob Elliot, OneKind director, said: "The First Minister has been clear that the culling of mountain hares is not acceptable yet once again the killing season has begun.

"It's time to say enough is enough to the routine shooting of hares by gamekeepers managing their land for red grouse shooting and by hunting parties for the thrill.

"We need to ensure this year's open season on mountain hares is the last and call on the Scottish Government to put an end to the large-scale culling of this beautiful animal."

A freedom of information request last year revealed on average 26,000 mountain hares are killed in Scotland - with an all-time high of 37,681 in 2014.

Scottish Green MSP Alison Johnstone launched a consultation in June, with more than 1,100 responses received in its first month.

She said: "We need to ban the mass killing of Scotland's hares. The voluntary restraint urged by the Government's nature agency has proved inadequate.

"My proposed Bill would protect brown and mountain hares, ensuring that they could only be killed as a last resort.

"The consultation on my Bill is open for another six weeks and I'd urge everyone who is interested to respond and help shape the final Bill."

Tim Baynes, of Scottish Land & Estates, said: "The control of mountain hares is already subject to regulation at Scottish and European level.

"Significant research and opinion from Scottish Natural Heritage and conservation bodies state that mountain hare populations are not endangered and in some areas they are thriving.

"A ban is not only unnecessary, but it goes against existing evidence showing that mountain hares, along with deer and rabbits, may sometimes need to be controlled, to protect against over-grazing in some areas.

"Any cull of mountain hares is carried out within defined parameters, ensuring that a sustainable population remains.

"We recognise that this is a complex area of land management policy but it is incumbent on all sides of the debate to take into account the evidence gathered by government, researchers and land managers on the ground."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The Scottish Government believes large-scale culling of mountain hares that could threaten their conservation status cannot be justified.

"Professor Werritty's independent group on grouse moor management is looking at whether further regulation of mountain hare control is required.

"The group is due to report later this summer. It would not be sensible to take action in advance of receiving that report."