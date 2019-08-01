  • STV
  • MySTV

Charity calls for end to mountain hare culling season

STV

OneKind says tens of thousands will be killed between August and February.

Mountain Hare: OneKind says tens of thousands will be killed between August and February.
Mountain Hare: OneKind says tens of thousands will be killed between August and February. © STV

An animal welfare charity has called for an end to mountain hare culling on the first day of open season.

OneKind say tens of thousands of mountain hares will be killed by gamekeepers between August 1 and February 28 in a bid to manage their land for red grouse shooting.

The charity is calling for an end to the practice and said many hares are also "shot freely for sport". An online petition to Roseanna Cunningham, the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, has also been signed more than 19,000 times.

Bob Elliot, OneKind director, said: "The First Minister has been clear that the culling of mountain hares is not acceptable yet once again the killing season has begun.

"It's time to say enough is enough to the routine shooting of hares by gamekeepers managing their land for red grouse shooting and by hunting parties for the thrill.

"We need to ensure this year's open season on mountain hares is the last and call on the Scottish Government to put an end to the large-scale culling of this beautiful animal."

A freedom of information request last year revealed on average 26,000 mountain hares are killed in Scotland - with an all-time high of 37,681 in 2014.

Scottish Green MSP Alison Johnstone launched a consultation in June, with more than 1,100 responses received in its first month.

She said: "We need to ban the mass killing of Scotland's hares. The voluntary restraint urged by the Government's nature agency has proved inadequate.

"My proposed Bill would protect brown and mountain hares, ensuring that they could only be killed as a last resort.

"The consultation on my Bill is open for another six weeks and I'd urge everyone who is interested to respond and help shape the final Bill."

Tim Baynes, of Scottish Land & Estates, said: "The control of mountain hares is already subject to regulation at Scottish and European level.

"Significant research and opinion from Scottish Natural Heritage and conservation bodies state that mountain hare populations are not endangered and in some areas they are thriving.

"A ban is not only unnecessary, but it goes against existing evidence showing that mountain hares, along with deer and rabbits, may sometimes need to be controlled, to protect against over-grazing in some areas.

"Any cull of mountain hares is carried out within defined parameters, ensuring that a sustainable population remains.

"We recognise that this is a complex area of land management policy but it is incumbent on all sides of the debate to take into account the evidence gathered by government, researchers and land managers on the ground."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The Scottish Government believes large-scale culling of mountain hares that could threaten their conservation status cannot be justified.

"Professor Werritty's independent group on grouse moor management is looking at whether further regulation of mountain hare control is required.

"The group is due to report later this summer. It would not be sensible to take action in advance of receiving that report."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.