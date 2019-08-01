News stand: Girl held over gun threat to school, woman killed
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, August 1.
Daily Record: Girl, 16, held over gun threat to Scots school.
Edinburgh Evening News: Dirtbusters.
The Scotsman: Minimum pricing linked to rise in 'booze cruises'.
The Evening Times: £13m fast track to be top cycle lane city.
The National: Scots brands must be given protection.
The Herald: Cure hope for cancers as immune cells 'eat' the disease.
The Press & Journal (Moray, North-East, Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): NHS chiefs reveal £55m bid to cut waiting times.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Tragedy on A9 as woman, 20, killed in three-car crash.
