Girl arrested for 'plotting shooting aimed at Scots school'

The youngster was arrested whilst on holiday in Poland for plotting a suspected attack.

Guns: The girl was arrested.

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for plotting a suspected shooting aimed at a Scottish school whilst on holiday in Poland.

The teenager, from Scotland, was held over the suspected threat which included images of four guns and a sign saying: "I'm coming".

Police: The teenager admitted the offence.

Interpol officials in the United States alerted police following the online posts before she was arrested.

Police in Poland said the girl had admitted the offence but officers ruled out any intention to commit a terrorist act.

The case has been referred to the country's juvenile court.