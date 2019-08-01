Funnel vision: Tornado-like clouds spotted across Scotland

Funnel clouds, formed by thunder clouds, have been spotted in Paisley and East Ayrshire.

Funnel clouds: They have been seen in Paisley and East Ayrshire. @Whirlybird and @DebsH

Tornado-like clouds have formed over parts of Scotland in recent days.

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued for most of the country including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Clouds: Many have formed. Allison O'Neill

STV Weather's Sean Batty - what are funnel clouds?

Weather: Thunderstorms have occurred this week.

"From what I can make of this formation, it looks to have developed over the south side of Paisley in the Glenburn and Foxbar area and then drifted south across the Glennifer Braes and into East Ayrshire.

"Most of the photos are distant of it over the Braes so it's difficult to determine whether this became a tornado or not.

"This is what we call a funnel cloud, which is basically the first stage to becoming a tornado. It only officially becomes a tornado once it touches down on the ground.

"Without anyone on the ground to be able to say if it did or not, it does look as if it was a funnel cloud, which came very close, perhaps just several feet away from becoming a tornado.

"Funnel clouds and tornadoes form from cumulonimbus thunder clouds, and develop once a spinning motion is created within the cloud from rising and falling air.

"This rotation then starts to be pulled towards the ground and the base of the cloud will begin to extend. Tornadoes that do form in the UK are much weaker than those we see in the US.

"That being said they can still lead to damage to buildings, although rare here. In this case if you had been under this developing funnel cloud you might have noticed a slight pic up in wind, but the stronger winds would have stayed above you, within the rotating cloud."