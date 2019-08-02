News Stand: Brexit Britain on brink, prisoners given right to vote
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
The National: Brexit Britain on brink of recession.
Daily Record: Angry furniture workers thrown on scrapheap.
The Press and Journal: Gerry Cinnamon's show to be Scotland's biggest ever indoor gig.
The Scotsman: Prisoners given right to vote for the first time.
The Herald: UK facing one in three chance of recession.
The Times of Scotland: Blood test can detect onset of Alzheimer's.
