Flood alert as Scotland set for two weeks of rain in three days

Thunderstorms are to hit areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire, Edinburgh and the Borders.

Thunderstorms: A weather warning has been issued.

Parts of Scotland could see half a month of rain in three days next week.

Thunderstorms are to hit areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire, Edinburgh and the Borders from Sunday.

Some parts could see up to 40mm of rain in just a few hours, with flash floods, lightening and hail also possible.

A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms from noon until 10pm on Sunday.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "After a thundery week in Scotland, the weather is quieter for most areas on Friday and Saturday however thundery weather will re-develop later this weekend.

"On Sunday, heavy thundery rain will move in across western, central and southern Scotland and will move north-east into Monday morning.

"Some parts of the country could get up to 40mm (Sunday) in just a few hours from intense downpours with lightning and hail.

Weather: Disruption is expected. SWNS

"This will inevitably lead to some local flooding issues on roads and railway lines."

Further storms are to batter the north of Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday, once again causing flash floods.

Sean added: "Apart from some thundery showers in the north of Scotland on Monday, it should be a quieter day for most, however, more thunderstorms will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday which could again lead to some flash flooding issues.

"As is the way with intense downpours like this, some areas will escape with a lot less rainfall than others.

"That being said, there is a possibility some parts of the country from Sunday through to Wednesday could see nearly half a month of rainfall.

"The lightning creates hazards for hillwalkers and those who are camping during the holiday period.

"Flash flooding can sometimes be more common in the summer due to more intense showers and the ground can often be harder due to higher temperatures and sunshine which prevents rainfall from soaking into the ground quickly."

The predicted floods come just days after 600 lightning strikes were recorded across the country on Wednesday.

Heavy showers caused damage to property and led to travel disruption.