Families who've lost children to cancer in research funding call

Cancer is the most common cause of death in children between the ages of one and 14.

By Louise Scott

Two families who've lost children to cancer have said there isn't enough funding and research into the disease in young people.

Rosie Veronica Mitchell died after being diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was 16 months old.

Despite becoming cancer free after a year and a half of treatment, she relapsed when she was five years old and the treatment options diminished.

Her mum, Donna-Louise Hurrell, said a lack of treatment options was the reason for her daughter's death.

She said: "At the time when Rosie died, she didn't die because of the cancer, she died because of the lack of treatment options that were available for her type of cancer.

"You just think my child gets sick, okay who is going to make her better and how are they going to make her better.

Donna-Louise Hurrell: She blames a lack of treatment for her daughter's death.
"And I think once you realise that there aren't always the options there to make them better that's horrible. There must be more that can be done to help these children."

When Rosie relapsed for a second time, her parents took the difficult decision to begin to fundraise to seek treatment that was available outside of the UK.

Donna-Louise added: "I was in the hospital with Rosie pretty much all the time and you do have that pressure of thinking 'I've got to be fundraising but I also want to be here looking after her'.

"It's stressful because all the time you're thinking 'is this the right road to go down, am I going to have enough money to pay for this'?"

More than a third of deaths are from brain and central nervous system tumours while a fifth are due to Leukaemia. The remaining 45% have had one of the rarer types of the disease such as Neuroblastoma.

Fiona Govan's grandson Logan was diagnosed with the rare brain tumour DIPG when he was two years old - it was a terminal diagnosis and the treatment hadn't changed in 50 years.

Ms Govan has submitted a petition to Westminster to raise awareness and is trying to hit 100,000 signatures by Monday.

She said: "While I've always been sad about Logan I've been incendiary angry about the lack of funding - Logan had the same treatment in 2016 that Neil Armstrong's daughter had in 1961/62."

She continues to share her memories of Logan with his younger brother.

Ms Govan hopes her petition will reach its target and the issue will be debated at Parliament.

Fiona Govan: She has submitted a petition.
She added: "Until people who aren't directly involved choose to kind of step up and try to make a difference before it's their child, it's not going to change."

Dr Áine McCarthy, of Cancer Research UK, said the issues urgently need addressed.

She said: "This is something we need to address and this is something we need to look at.

"We need to make sure researchers are studying children and young people's cancers which would hopefully lead to the development of treatments, we need to make sure industry and the people who are developing these drugs understand that there is a need for them."

Dr Christina Halsey is researching how to make a certain chemotherapy less damaging for a child's brain. Her study is part-funded by Children with Cancer UK but she says there are many challenges to researching childhood cancer.

The paediatric haematologist said: "Because childhood cancer is quite rare it's just a fact of life that a pharmaceutical company is unlikely to make a lot of money from researching a drug specifically for a treatment that only affects 5 or 10 children in the UK.

"So that means we are a bit more restricted than other cancers which may be there are drug companies beavering away in the background trying to find new therapies that hopefully will make them billions or trillions of dollars.

"Actually in childhood cancer a lot of the research comes from academic research not commercial research."

The petition can be found here.

