  • STV
  • MySTV

Leisure centres ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s

STV

All publicly funded centres across Scotland have now introduced the new measures.

Energy drinks: Sales to under-16s banned in leisure centres.
Energy drinks: Sales to under-16s banned in leisure centres. Wikimedia

Sports and leisure centres have banned the sale of energy drinks to under-16s in a bid to help protect the health of youngsters.

All publicly funded centres across Scotland have now introduced measures to prohibit the sale of drinks with higher levels of caffeine to children.

As well as containing higher levels of caffeine than other soft drinks, energy drinks can also include large amounts of sugar.

Research by the World Health Organisation has suggested drinking a lot of these can be linked to headaches, sleep problems, irritability and tiredness in children.

Community Leisure UK, the umbrella body for more than 85% of Scotland's publicly funded leisure and arts centres, has worked with the Scottish Government to introduce the restriction in its 1,300 sites - which include swimming pools, gyms and ice rinks.

The seven local authorities who are not involved in the organisation have also confirmed to ministers they too have banned the sale of the drinks to children and young people.

Kirsty Cumming, Community Leisure UK engagement and policy manager for Scotland, said: "This is an important step in protecting the health of young people across Scotland and we are proud to support the Scottish Government's promise made in the Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan."

The ban comes in the wake of hospital shops and catering facilities also stopping selling energy drinks to those aged under 16.

The Scottish Government has pledged to carry out a consultation looking at restricting sales of such products to this age group later in the year.

Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "The Scottish Government recognises that consumption of energy drinks is a significant concern to parents, healthcare professionals and young people.

"This ban delivers on the promise we made in our Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan last year and we have committed to a consultation on restricting the sale of energy drinks to under-16s later this year."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.