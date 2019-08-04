Woman seriously injured after being 'shot' on street

The 47-year-old victim was taken to hospital after the incident on Sunday.

Disturbance: Woman reportedly shot.

A woman has been left injured after reportedly being shot during a disturbance on a Fife street.

The 47-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries where medical staff have described her condition as stable.

Reports online from witnesses state that a firearm was used, however police are as yet unable to confirm.

The incident took place on Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy at around 2pm on Sunday.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the disturbance and police say enquires are ongoing.

Investigating officers are now trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We received a report of a disturbance on Nicol Street around 2pm on Sunday.

"A 47-year-old woman has been taken to the Victoria Hospital with a serious injury and is in a stable condition.

"We are aware of reports a firearm was involved and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We would like to reassure the public this is an isolated incident. Five people have been arrested and our inquiries continue."

