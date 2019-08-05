  • STV
Deaf pupils more likely to leave school with no qualifications

The National Deaf Children's Society say many pupils are being left behind.

Deaf pupils are eight times more likely to leave school with no qualifications than their hearing classmates, new analysis indicates.

The National Deaf Children's Society wants action to address the achievement gap between deaf and hearing pupils, including a bursary to train specialist teachers.

The society criticised a reduction in support for deaf pupils and said many are being "left behind".

Under a third of deaf pupils (29%) went to university, compared to almost half (45%) of their hearing classmates, the society's analysis of Scottish Government latest figures indicates.

The statistics suggest fewer deaf school leavers entered work in 2017/18 at 21%, compared to 29% of their hearing peers.

More deaf students went to college than university at 34.2%, compared to 18.6% of hearing school leavers.

A total of 8% of deaf students left school without qualifications, compared to 1% of their hearing classmates. Under half (43%) of deaf pupils gained both highers and advanced highers, compared to 71% of hearing students.

The society said Scotland's 3,300 deaf children have lost nearly a third (29%) of their specialist teachers in the past eight years.

The organisation believes a "recruitment crisis" is brewing as nearly half of the remaining specialist teachers are due to retire in the next 10-15 years.

It wants the Scottish Government to introduce a bursary for specialist teachers to avert a recruitment crisis and enable every deaf child to have tailored classroom support.

Head of the society's campaign in Scotland, Alasdair O'Hara, said: "Deaf children arrive at school with amazing potential only for many to be left behind.

"While some are achieving excellent results and going on to their dream jobs, these results show that many more are being let down by the education system they rely on.

"We know that every deaf child can thrive at school if they receive the right support, but until the funding for that is put in place, many will continue to struggle.

"Despite the best intentions of the Scottish Government, the system is still failing and so much more needs to be done to make sure we are getting it right for every deaf child in Scotland.

"The Scottish Government must act quickly by investing in deaf education and introducing a bursary to ensure that the right support is available in our classrooms.

"Every child deserves the chance to shine at school, and deaf children are no exception."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We want all children and young people to get the support that they need to reach their full learning potential, including those with sensory impairments.

"The Additional Support for Learning Act places education authorities under duties to identify, provide for and review the additional support needs of their pupils.

"The Scottish Government provides over £500,000 to voluntary sector organisations to support children and young people with sensory impairment and £150,000 to the Scottish Sensory Centre to support training to increase the capacity of staff in schools to provide effective support to pupils with a sensory impairment."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.