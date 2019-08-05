News Stand: Football mayhem, too late to stop no-deal Brexit
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, August 5.
Daily Record: Mayhem at football.
The National: Boris aide says it's too late to stop a No-Deal Brexit.
The Herald: Splits over Indyref2 set to scupper bid to halt a hard Brexit.
The Times: Johnson lays ground for 'people v politicians' general election.
Press & Journal: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car.
Daily Express: The great pensions robbery.