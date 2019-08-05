  • STV
Scots jobs under threat as supermarket Tesco axes 4500 posts

Jenness Mitchell

Workers in Tesco Metro and Express stores across the country will be affected.

Tesco: Thousands of workers will be affected.
Tesco: Thousands of workers will be affected. Getty Images

Thousands of Tesco workers are set to lose their jobs at the supermarket giant.

Around 4500 staff in Tesco Metro and Express stores across the country will be affected, the company announced on Monday.

The changes come as the company said it was working to "simplify and reduce processes".

Tesco said its priority now "is to support affected colleagues, helping find alternative roles within Tesco for as many as possible".

Jason Tarry, UK and eland chief executive, said: "In a challenging, evolving retail environment, with increasing cost pressures, we have to continue to review the way we run our stores to ensure we reflect the way our customers are shopping and do so in the most efficient way.

"We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future."

The company said it will "reduce processes and administrative tasks" across each of its 153 Tesco Metro stores.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1434997-scots-jobs-under-threat-as-tesco-streamlines-operations/ | default

The company said: "The Metro format was originally designed for larger, weekly shops, but today nearly 70% of customers use them as convenience stores, buying food for that day."

The changes will include faster and simpler ways of filling shelves, colleagues working more flexibly across the store, and a "leaner management structure".

There will also be "small changes" made to 134 of the company's 1750 Express stores, where customer footfall is lower.

Tesco added: "Changes in these stores will include a slight reduction in opening hours during quieter trading periods at the start and end of the day, and simplifying stock routines.

"There will also be some localised changes in some large stores, which will see us streamlining operational routines, including our processes for moving stock around the store and filling shelves."

Earlier this year Tesco revealed it would be cutting 9000 staff as it slimmed back its stores, shutting deli counters in some outlets and reducing the amount of time they are open in others.

'We will be working hard to make sure that any members potentially affected by these proposals are supported at this difficult time and throughout the consultation period'
Pauline Foulkes

Shopworkers' trade union Usdaw, which represents over 160,000 Tesco staff, said it is calling for Government action to tackle the crisis in retail.

Pauline Foulkes, Usdaw national officer, said: "Our members at Tesco are shocked and dismayed by yet another round of potential job losses, coming just months after 9000 staff were put at risk in stores.

"We will be working hard to make sure that any members potentially affected by these proposals are supported at this difficult time and throughout the consultation period.

"This issue is not confined to Tesco, our high streets are in crisis, with jobs being lost due to shops closing, retailers folding and businesses engaging in significant restructuring to survive.

"We need the [UK] government to address the worries and concerns of shopworkers and our members."

