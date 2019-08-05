Analysis: Should newsrooms cover opinion polls?

The merits and pitfalls of reporting poll results in the media.

Polls: Capturing 'a moment in time'. Pixabay

These are trying times to be a pollster.

News organisations increasingly view them with suspicion, because one poll doesn't necessarily reflect the reality of what's happening in a country and it's usually more helpful to monitor polling results over a longer period of time.

And the conclusions can be heavily amplified (and manipulated) by armies of cyber warriors eager to take results out of context when the results do end up making the news. If you feel strongly about either side of this issue, you may want to take the day off Twitter.

So it's easy to see why there's so much noise around the poll undertaken by Lord Ashcroft that shows a tilt toward independence in Scotland - report it and you're accused of driving an Independence agenda, ignore it and you're accused of wilfully exhibiting bias in your coverage.

STV News published a story about the results and used it as the basis of some reporting on the evening news.

That's because polls aren't only about what's being discovered when asking people questions. They are also the starting point for broader conversations about the direction public sentiment is heading.

Our story quoted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (who is thrilled) and a spokesman from Scottish Labour (less so). We wrapped some context around the numbers - a new Prime Minister, a looming Brexit deadline.

What we end up with is a story (and a poll) that is a check-in point, a moment in time. And sometimes that's reason enough to hit the publish button and get people talking.

Steven Ladurantaye is head of news and current affairs at STV News.



