  • STV
  • MySTV

Warning as parts of Scotland set for month's rain in two days

Jenness Mitchell

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorm: A yellow warning has been put in place.
Thunderstorm: A yellow warning has been put in place. Pixabay

Scotland is set to be hit by more thunderstorms this week - with parts of the country expected to experience a month's worth of rainfall in just two days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Scotland throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Experts have warned that the thunderstorms could lead to power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.

There is also a chance of damage to buildings from lightning strikes, flooding, hail and strong winds.

Those heading out during the storms have been urged to take care as the adverse weather could affect driving conditions and transport services.

On Sunday, thunderstorms caused Polmont Burn near Grangemouth to overflow and flood a restaurant's car park.

Customers' vehicles were left submerged as firefighters worked into the night to pump out water.

Meanwhile on Monday morning, all train services towards Oban were cancelled due to severe flooding on the line.

Heavy rain also affected Edinburgh, causing Broughton Road to subside.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty has warned that the downpour in the north of the country throughout Tuesday and Wednesday could reach up to 80mm - which would equate to nearly a month's worth of rainfall.

He said: "More thundery weather will affect Scotland throughout this week with the risk of some further flood issues.

"The reason the weather is so thundery at the moment is down to very unstable air sitting over the UK.

"By unstable I mean a layer of warmer air at the surface sitting below much colder air above - which allows for some deep convection to develop and with it large clouds and downpours.

"Often thunderstorms are more vigorous in the summer due to longer days, more sunshine and therefore more energy being released.

Moray: Thunderstorms hit the coastal village of Kingston on Spey.
Moray: Thunderstorms hit the coastal village of Kingston on Spey. David Anderson

"On Tuesday and Wednesday these showers will be hit or miss with some spots escaping them, while a few miles down the road there are some torrential downpours.

"On Friday this looks like being more widespread as a band of rain moves north across the country, which will lie across the north of Scotland by Saturday.

"Some of the showers could bring some very large rainfall totals, especially in the north of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There are indications that some spots could get up to 80mm from these downpours, which would equate to nearly a month's worth of rainfall."

Grangemouth: A car park flooded on Sunday.
Grangemouth: A car park flooded on Sunday.

He added: "Of course, this falling over a short period of time will make it difficult to drain away at the same speed, especially where these showers affect towns or cities.

"This brings a real risk of some local flood issues, which will need to be monitored throughout the week.

"The rain on Friday and into Saturday could bring in excess of 40mm for the southern Highlands and the western end of the Southern Uplands.

"With this falling in the hills, this could then feed into rivers with higher river levels possible at the weekend."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.