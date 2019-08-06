Warning as parts of Scotland set for month's rain in two days

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorm: A yellow warning has been put in place. Pixabay

Scotland is set to be hit by more thunderstorms this week - with parts of the country expected to experience a month's worth of rainfall in just two days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Scotland throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Experts have warned that the thunderstorms could lead to power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.

There is also a chance of damage to buildings from lightning strikes, flooding, hail and strong winds.

Those heading out during the storms have been urged to take care as the adverse weather could affect driving conditions and transport services.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6068170158001-news-190805-flood-16x9.jpg" />

On Sunday, thunderstorms caused Polmont Burn near Grangemouth to overflow and flood a restaurant's car park.

Customers' vehicles were left submerged as firefighters worked into the night to pump out water.

Meanwhile on Monday morning, all train services towards Oban were cancelled due to severe flooding on the line.

Heavy rain also affected Edinburgh, causing Broughton Road to subside.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty has warned that the downpour in the north of the country throughout Tuesday and Wednesday could reach up to 80mm - which would equate to nearly a month's worth of rainfall.

He said: "More thundery weather will affect Scotland throughout this week with the risk of some further flood issues.

"The reason the weather is so thundery at the moment is down to very unstable air sitting over the UK.

"By unstable I mean a layer of warmer air at the surface sitting below much colder air above - which allows for some deep convection to develop and with it large clouds and downpours.

"Often thunderstorms are more vigorous in the summer due to longer days, more sunshine and therefore more energy being released.

Moray: Thunderstorms hit the coastal village of Kingston on Spey. David Anderson

"On Tuesday and Wednesday these showers will be hit or miss with some spots escaping them, while a few miles down the road there are some torrential downpours.

"On Friday this looks like being more widespread as a band of rain moves north across the country, which will lie across the north of Scotland by Saturday.

"Some of the showers could bring some very large rainfall totals, especially in the north of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There are indications that some spots could get up to 80mm from these downpours, which would equate to nearly a month's worth of rainfall."

Grangemouth: A car park flooded on Sunday.

He added: "Of course, this falling over a short period of time will make it difficult to drain away at the same speed, especially where these showers affect towns or cities.

"This brings a real risk of some local flood issues, which will need to be monitored throughout the week.

"The rain on Friday and into Saturday could bring in excess of 40mm for the southern Highlands and the western end of the Southern Uplands.

"With this falling in the hills, this could then feed into rivers with higher river levels possible at the weekend."

