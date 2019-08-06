Students braced for exam results by post, text and email

Students across Scotland will receive their National, Higher and Advanced Higher results on Tuesday.

Exam results day: School pupils will find out their results on Tuesday. Pixabay

School pupils across Scotland are set to receive their National, Higher and Advanced Higher exam results on Tuesday.

Whatever the results, helpline staff will be on hand to offer advice and information on all the options and opportunities available to the teenagers.

Ahead of results day, education secretary John Swinney congratulated the students on the work they have put in.

He said: "This is an extremely significant time but it is important to remember that this is the start of a journey, not the end.

"If your results are what you hoped for that is great news, but if you miss out on the grades you were looking for, or do even better than expected, there is a huge variety of options available to you that the Skills Development Scotland careers advisers are on hand to talk through."

Experts from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) will be on hand from 8am.

James Russell, director of career information, said: "If your results aren't what you expected don't panic, you have lots of options.

"Our experienced advisers are here to help you and your parents and carers with information on all the options and opportunities available to you."

'This is an extremely significant time but it is important to remember that this is the start of a journey, not the end.' Education secretary John Swinney

NSPCC Scotland counsellors will also be poised to help all those worried about their results.

Samaritans Scotland is also urging young people to put their wellbeing first by asking for help if they're struggling.

Executive director James Jopling said: "Exam results day can be really stressful for young people, and for the parents and family members supporting them.

"So it's important we all keep perspective and ensure we're putting young people's wellbeing first.

"Whether you get the results you'd hoped for or not, it's okay to find this time tough.

"Working out your next steps, and preparing to move onto university, college or employment can feel stressful. That's why we're encouraging young people and those who support them to open up if they're struggling.

"Consider talking to a trusted family member or friend about what you're feeling.

"Or get in touch with a free and confidential service like Samaritans.

"We're here to listen, 24 hours a day. We won't judge or tell you what to do and you can talk to us about whatever is on your mind."

Helplines

Skills Development Scotland: 0800 917 8000

Samaritans Scotland: 116 123

Childline: 0800 11 11

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.