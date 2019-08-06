ScotRail scrap plans to remove toilet fees at four stations
Staffing costs and concerns about antisocial behaviour have been cited as issues.
ScotRail have scrapped plans to remove toilet fees from four of its railway stations.
The company said it would investigate free access at Glasgow Queen Street, Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William stations.
Network Rail pledged free toilets at Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley last year.
However, Scotrail says the plans for free access are not viable based on police advice.
The company says that British Transport Police raised concerns about the potential for increased antisocial behaviour.
The rising cost of operating toilets within train stations have also been cited as an issue, alongside staffing costs.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: "After carrying out full safety assessments, gaining feedback from industry partners and assessing the long-term costs, it was established that removing charges was not a viable option."
