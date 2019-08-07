News stand: Haunted by dad's killer, hospital scandal deepens
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, August 7.
Daily Record: Haunted by dad's killer.
The National: BBC 'losing relevance' in Scotland.
The Scotsman: Scandal of unopened hospital deepens as bill spirals.
The Herald: Davidson widens rift with Boris on Indyref2 and Brexit.
The Courier: Man charged with deliberately scratching cars.
The Press & Journal: Pensioner denies causing death of dad in A96 crash.