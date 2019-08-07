Flooding warning as Scotland set for heavy downpour

STV's Sean Batty says August is on way to becoming a record-breaking month for rain.

Rain: Torrential downpours could cause flooding.

Scotland is set to be hit by more torrential rain and heavy winds which could cause flash-flooding across the country.

August has already seen thundery weather and torrential downpours over the past week and there is even more to come in the next few days.

The heaviest rainfall is expected around Dumfries and Galloway where up to 50mm of rain could fall on Friday followed by thundery downpours on Saturday.

And across Angus, Aberdeenshire, Fife and Perthshire there could be up to 25mm of rainfall in some areas.

It is likely that some areas will have their usual whole months worth of rain in the first two weeks of August.

Renfrewshire has already had 60% of its usual rainfall for the whole month, in just the first week.

Dundrennan in Dumfries and Galloway is already at over 70% of its monthly rainfall and Aviemore even further ahead at 80%.

And STV's Sean Batty says it could be a record-breaking month for rain.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6069161107001-storms.jpg" />

The Weather Presenter said: "A very deep low pressure system for the time of year will drift north on Friday and Saturday bringing a spell of heavy rain and strong winds.

"After this main area of rain clears north it will be followed by some very heavy slow-moving showers, especially in central and southern Scotland. These showers could well lead to some flash flooding, especially in built up areas.

"Winds will pick up on Friday too as the weather system moves north. Near gale winds are possible around the Inner Hebrides which then affect the Western Isles later in the day.

"There's a risk of gale force winds developing for a time around the Western Isles and the north of the mainland on Saturday and into Sunday. This brings the possibility of some disruption to ferry timetables over the weekend.

"Being so early on in the month it's difficult to tell if this month will be a record breaker with regards rainfall, but with so much falling already, and rather unsettled and changeable conditions expected to continue, it's sure to be one of the wettest Augusts for some areas."

